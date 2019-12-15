Invitations sent to foreign organizations to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

15 December 2019 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Invitations have been sent to foreign organizations to observe early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan to be held Feb. 9, 2020, Rovzat Gasimov, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), said at a meeting Dec. 13, Trend reports.

Gasimov noted that the CEC is already receiving responses to invitations, and the details of this will be released next week.

