Official welcome ceremony held for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (PHOTO)

17 December 2019 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on an official visit in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Volodymyr Zelensky in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky saluted Azerbaijani soldiers.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Volodymyr Zelensky reviewed the guard of honor.

The national anthems of Ukraine and Azerbaijan were played.

State and government officials of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Volodymyr Zelensky and members of the Ukrainian delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the Azerbaijani and Ukrainian presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.

