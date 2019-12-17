Azerbaijani president congratulates Amir of State of Qatar

17 December 2019 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Amir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Trend reports.

“It is on the occasion of the national holiday of your country that on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my cordial congratulations to you and your people,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Qatar relations will always develop and broaden in line with the interests of our peoples,” President Aliyev added.

“On this prominent day, I wish strong health and happiness to you and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Qatar,” the president said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Eleven parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections
Politics 17:50
Naqif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan's relations with Ukraine developing in rising line
Society 17:50
Azerbaijani dancers win gold at World Championship in Austria (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 17:47
233 candidacies approved for participation in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections
Politics 17:42
Ukrainian president pays respect to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 17:41
Ukrainian first lady visits Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)
Politics 17:39
Latest
Production of some products up in Iran
Business 17:52
Uzbek-Korean JV buys steam generator via tender
Tenders 17:51
Eleven parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections
Politics 17:50
Naqif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan's relations with Ukraine developing in rising line
Society 17:50
Consortium of Turkish companies to build railway line In Bulgaria
Transport 17:48
Azerbaijan to create independent media center for early parliamentary elections
Politics 17:47
Azerbaijani dancers win gold at World Championship in Austria (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 17:47
Uzbekistan to not establish VAT privileges for medium-sized businesses
Business 17:44
233 candidacies approved for participation in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections
Politics 17:42