Azerbaijan to create independent media center for early parliamentary elections

17 December 2019 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

An independent media center will be created in the coming days in connection with early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9, 2020, chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

Panahov made the remark at the CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

"Such independent media centers are traditionally created during the parliamentary elections,” Panahov added. “They are cited as an example and are highly appreciated by representatives of the international organizations coming to Azerbaijan."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Eleven parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections
Politics 17:50
233 candidacies approved for participation in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections
Politics 17:42
Invitations sent to foreign organizations to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15 December 21:16
9 parties applied for participation in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 14 December 15:20
OSCE/ODIHR publishes interim report on parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan
Business 14 December 12:04
Deadline for submitting applications for observing municipal elections in Azerbaijan expiring today
Politics 13 December 10:22
Latest
Production of some products up in Iran
Business 17:52
Uzbek-Korean JV buys steam generator via tender
Tenders 17:51
Eleven parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections
Politics 17:50
Naqif Hamzayev: Azerbaijan's relations with Ukraine developing in rising line
Society 17:50
Consortium of Turkish companies to build railway line In Bulgaria
Transport 17:48
Azerbaijani dancers win gold at World Championship in Austria (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 17:47
Uzbekistan to not establish VAT privileges for medium-sized businesses
Business 17:44
233 candidacies approved for participation in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections
Politics 17:42
Ukrainian president pays respect to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)
Politics 17:41