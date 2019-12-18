Board members of New Azerbaijan Party's primary organization elected

18 December 2019 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A meeting of the Executive Secretariat of the primary organization of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has been held, Trend reports Dec. 18.

YAP Deputy Executive Secretary Siyavush Novruzov, making the report of the primary organization for the past period, noted that the activities of primary organizations will be strengthened and their efficiency increased.

Novruzov also said that the party is preparing for the upcoming municipal and parliamentary elections, which will be held in Azerbaijan Dec. 23, 2019 and Feb. 9, 2020, at a high level.

Then, organizational issues were considered and members of the board of the territorial primary party organization consisting of 15 people were elected. Ramila Badalova was elected as chairperson of the territorial party organization, director of the YAP Office for the Affairs of the Executive Secretariat Mahir Abbasaliyev and editor-in-chief of the Ses newspaper Bahruz Guliyev were elected as Badalova’s deputies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Board members of New Azerbaijan Party's primary organization elected
  • Board members of New Azerbaijan Party's primary organization elected
Related news
Azerbaijan completing preparations for municipal elections
Politics 09:37
Eleven parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections
Politics 17 December 17:50
Azerbaijan to create independent media center for early parliamentary elections
Politics 17 December 17:47
233 candidacies approved for participation in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections
Politics 17 December 17:42
Invitations sent to foreign organizations to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15 December 21:16
268 people already applied for participation in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections
Politics 14 December 17:07
Latest
Chairman of Kazakhstan's Mazhilis to attend TURKPA events in Baku
Kazakhstan 11:58
SOCAR Ukraine reducing retail fuel prices
Oil&Gas 11:50
Chairman of Turkish Parliament: Azerbaijan is always by Turkey's side and supports it
Politics 11:49
Iranian Offshore Oil Company inks 8 co-op agreements
Oil&Gas 11:39
Meeting of TURKPA commission underway in Azerbaijani Parliament
Politics 11:30
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 opens tender for reservoirs construction
Tenders 11:26
Azerbaijan's Baku Textile Factory to launch new line of children's clothing
Business 11:01
Azerbaijani Republican Seismic Survey Center eyes to install new stations
ICT 11:01
Wood Mackenzie: Global petrochemical industry to enter overcapacity period
Oil&Gas 10:56