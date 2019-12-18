Deadline for submitting appeals to observe municipal elections nearing end in Azerbaijan

18 December 2019 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The deadline for submitting applications to the respective district election commissions for observation of the upcoming municipal elections in Azerbaijan within a particular constituency is nearing end, Trend reports Dec. 18.

The applications, according to the election calendar plan, may be submitted starting from the day of the official publication of the decision to call the elections, and until Dec. 18, 2019, that is, five days before the elections' day.

The deadline for handing over ballots by Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) to district election commissions is also nearing end in Azerbaijan.

Municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan Dec. 23.

