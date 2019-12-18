President Ilham Aliyev: We attach great importance to development of Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

"We attach great importance to the development of Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he was making press statements together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Dec. 17, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Presidential press service.

“First of all, Mr. President, I sincerely welcome you to Azerbaijan again - welcome to Azerbaijan!” Ilham Aliyev said. “We attach great importance to your visit, and I am glad that it has been very successful. The negotiations held today show again that there are excellent opportunities and prospects for further cooperation.”

“I am very glad that you are paying an official visit to Azerbaijan a few months after being elected as President,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “This is a manifestation of your attention to our country. We also attach great importance to the development of Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations. During the negotiations today, both in a one-on-one format and with the participation of delegations, various aspects of Ukrainian-Azerbaijani bilateral relations were widely discussed and a very fruitful exchange of views took place.”

“Our political ties are at a high level,” Ilham Aliyev added. “This is confirmed by the President’s official visit to Azerbaijan. Today we talked about the upcoming steps aimed at increasing trade. True, this year our turnover grew by almost 20 percent, but we can’t be pleased with absolute figures, and specific issues related to further cooperation were discussed today.”

“I am sure that the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani business forum, which will take place a little later today, will be a very important step in the economic sphere, in the field of joint activities of business circles,” the Azerbaijani president said. “This business forum is of great interest to business circles of both Ukraine and Azerbaijan. I am sure that specific issues will be discussed.”

“Naturally, a lot depends on the activities of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani bilateral intergovernmental commission,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “Unfortunately, over the past few years, the commission practically did not operate. However, by a joint decision, we are giving a new impetus to the commission. We agreed that the commission would meet next month and the instructions issued by the presidents would be discussed in detail.”

