President Aliyev chairs meeting related to cotton growing in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

19 December 2019 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 14:17)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting on the results of cotton-growing season in the country and the measures to be taken in 2020.

The head of state made an opening speech at the meeting.

Speakers at the event included Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov, head of Tartar District Executive Authority Mustagim Mammadov, Director General of “MKT Istehsalat Kommersiya” LLC Rovshan Hasanov, chairman of the Irrigation and Water Management Open Joint-Stock Company Ahmad Ahmadzade, Director General of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation Kamran Nabizade, head of Barda District Executive Authority Vidadi Isayev and head of Saatli District Executive Authority Nazim Ismayilov.

President Ilham Aliyev made a closing speech at the meeting.

The head of state then gave instructions and recommendations on further development of cotton-growing.

