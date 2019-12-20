Azerbaijani president arrives in Russian Federation for visit (PHOTO)

20 December 2019 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.20

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in St. Petersburg for visit to attend an informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

At Saint Petersburg Pulkovo-1 Airport, President Aliyev was met by Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko, Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg Evgeny Grigoriev, who has a ministerial status, deputy chairperson of Committee for External Relations of Leningrad Region Inna Bigotskaya and other officials.

