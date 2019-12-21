Pre-election campaign within municipal elections to complete in Azerbaijan soon

21 December 2019 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The pre-election campaign in connection with the municipal elections scheduled for December 23 in Azerbaijan will complete on Dec. 22, Trend reports on Dec. 21.

The pre-election campaign begins 23 days before the voting process, that is, from November 30, 2019, and ends 24 hours before the voting process, that is, at 08:00 (GMT+4) on December 22.

The municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan on December 23.

During the election, 15,156 members of the municipalities will be elected. In total, more than 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian plane makes emergency landing in Baku
Society 13:54
International Crisis Group urges for fast action to resolve Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:52
Uzbekistan to launch rail transportation to Azerbaijan, Georgia
Transport 11:52
Submission of documents for parliamentary candidates’ registration starts in Azerbaijan
Politics 11:30
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:48
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put bonds up for sale
Finance 10:47
Latest
Turkmen Gas Concern announces tender to buy services to intensify oil, gas production
Business 14:17
Russian plane makes emergency landing in Baku
Society 13:54
Volume of financial services in Uzbekistan increasing
Finance 13:40
Italy will not pour more taxpayer money into Alitalia
Europe 13:40
Two Georgian banks complete trading positively on London Stock Exchange
Finance 13:31
Illegal settlements in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories complicate any eventual discussions
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:16
Iran discloses volume of carpets exported from Markazi province
Business 13:04
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest opens tender to buy ultrasonic instruments
Tenders 12:59
International Crisis Group urges for fast action to resolve Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:52