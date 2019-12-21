Over 500 candidates registered for participation in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

21 December 2019 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

So far, 901 candidates have applied to participate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9 in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports on Dec. 21.

Panahov stressed that 149 candidates were nominated by 11 political parties, five people were nominated by initiative groups, 752 were nominated individually.

The chairman added that 569 candidates have already been registered and 439 of them have already taken the subscription lists.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Over 430,000 farmers in Azerbaijan's registered in electronic agricultural information system
Business 15:27
CEC: Reps of 19 parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections
Politics 15:09
Russian plane makes emergency landing in Baku
Society 13:54
International Crisis Group urges for fast action to resolve Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:52
Pre-election campaign within municipal elections to complete in Azerbaijan soon
Politics 12:45
Uzbekistan to launch rail transportation to Azerbaijan, Georgia
Transport 11:52
Latest
IMIDRO: Investments worth $4.5B to be made in 31 projects
Business 17:13
Tender: Turkmenistan's state committee to purchase spare parts
Tenders 16:45
Iran, Bulgaria sign agreement to develop cooperation between ports
Transport 16:39
Copper production volume to reach 500,000 tons in Iran
Business 16:21
Iran's copper reserves reach more than 1 billion tons
Business 15:37
Over 430,000 farmers in Azerbaijan's registered in electronic agricultural information system
Business 15:27
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys engine oil via tender
Tenders 15:19
Exports of hazelnuts increase in monetary terms in Georgia
Business 15:12
CEC: Reps of 19 parties apply for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections
Politics 15:09