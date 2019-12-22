Web cameras monitor entire voting process at polling stations in Azerbaijan - official

22 December 2019 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Web cameras monitor the entire voting process at polling stations in Azerbaijan, and this requirement must be strictly observed, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference, Trend reports on Dec. 22.

Panahov said that the CEC must be notified in case of any violations.

The CEC chairman noted that web cameras have been installed at 1,000 polling stations.

“The fact that there have been no problems with the operation of web cameras so far is good news,” Panahov added. “Azerbaijan is the author of the practice of using web cameras.”

