Municipal elections in Azerbaijan to be monitored by 52,636 local, 17 int’l observers

22 December 2019 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As many as 52,636 local observers will monitor the municipal elections in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a press conference, Trend reports on Dec. 22.

Panahov said that 1,512 of these observers were registered in the CEC and have the right to observe elections throughout Azerbaijan.

The CEC chairman added that 17 international observers from Europe and the CIS countries will attend the elections.

Panahov noted that the chairmen of the Central Election Commission of Georgia and Ukraine will also observe the municipal elections.

The municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan Dec. 23.

As many as 15,156 members on 1,606 municipalities will be elected.

The municipal elections will be held at 5,049 polling stations. Voting will begin at 08:00 (GMT +4) and end at 19:00.

The total number of voters included in the voters’ list is 4,972,356 people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
41,462 candidates to take part in municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:38
Panahov: Azerbaijan must do everything possible to prevent violations during elections
Politics 15:13
Web cameras monitor entire voting process at polling stations in Azerbaijan - official
Politics 15:11
15,156 members on 1,606 municipalities to be elected in Azerbaijan Dec. 23
Politics 15:08
Azerbaijani company produces hardware for renewables equipment (Exclusive)
ICT 11:40
Over 500 candidates registered for participation in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 21 December 15:46
Latest
41,462 candidates to take part in municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:38
Georgia approves investment plans of gas distribution companies
Oil&Gas 15:23
Georgia, Austria step up cooperation in transport, communications
Business 15:20
Panahov: Azerbaijan must do everything possible to prevent violations during elections
Politics 15:13
Web cameras monitor entire voting process at polling stations in Azerbaijan - official
Politics 15:11
15,156 members on 1,606 municipalities to be elected in Azerbaijan Dec. 23
Politics 15:08
Iran’s Kish Air buys 3 planes
Business 14:28
Over $60M invested in industrial parks in Iran’s Bushehr province
Business 14:07
Iran’s energy projects worth $15M ready for commissioning in Iran’s Tabriz city
Business 14:03