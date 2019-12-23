Municipal elections kick off in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

23 December 2019 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on Dec. 23, Trend reports.

From 08:00 (GMT +4), polling stations are open for voters in Azerbaijan.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies.

The voting will take place at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections will be monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 was declared a non-working day in Azerbaijan.

