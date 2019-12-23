Highest voter turnout as of 10:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan's municipal elections disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The highest voter turnout in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 10:00 (GMT +4) was registered in the 51st Gusar constituency and it amounted to 13.93 percent, Trend reports.

According to the information at 10:00, the lowest voter turnout was observed in the 2nd Kapaz (Ganja) constituency No. 40, where the activity was 4.38 percent.

As of 10:00, the activity of voters in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan stood at 8.51 percent.

As many as 423,361 people cast their ballots. The total number of voters is over 4.9 million people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news