Highest voter turnout as of 10:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan's municipal elections disclosed

23 December 2019 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The highest voter turnout in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 10:00 (GMT +4) was registered in the 51st Gusar constituency and it amounted to 13.93 percent, Trend reports.

According to the information at 10:00, the lowest voter turnout was observed in the 2nd Kapaz (Ganja) constituency No. 40, where the activity was 4.38 percent.

As of 10:00, the activity of voters in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan stood at 8.51 percent.

As many as 423,361 people cast their ballots. The total number of voters is over 4.9 million people.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Highest voter turnout as of 12:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan's municipal elections disclosed
Politics 13:12
18.07% of voters cast ballots in municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 12:00
Politics 12:53
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament casts vote municipal elections
Politics 12:49
Azerbaijan’s Deputy PM Ali Ahmadov votes in municipal elections
Politics 12:31
Azerbaijani citizens voting in municipal elections (PHOTO)
Society 12:09
Turkey’s FM: Together with Georgia and Azerbaijan we contribute to stability in Caucasus region
Georgia 12:05
Latest
Iran's Vice President talks another internet shut down in Iran
Business 13:19
Exports from Iran’s Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari province decrease 37%
Business 13:17
Some 800 million cubic meters of liquid fuel consumed in Iran daily
Oil&Gas 13:14
Highest voter turnout as of 12:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan's municipal elections disclosed
Politics 13:12
Iran prioritizes working class in 'National Housing Project'
Business 13:09
Iran working to link its Chabahar Port to gas network
Oil&Gas 13:04
Oil eases but supported by trade deal hopes
Oil&Gas 13:03
Turkmenistan to present textile products at exhibition in Germany
Turkmenistan 13:01
Uzbekistan - best travel destination for 2020, CNN says
Tourism 12:57