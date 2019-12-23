Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration votes in municipal elections

23 December 2019 11:44 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Head of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev has voted in the municipal elections, Trend reports on Dec. 23.

Nuriyev cast his ballot at the 19th polling station of the 2nd constituency in Yasamal district.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies.

The voting will take place at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections will be monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared a non-working day in Azerbaijan.

