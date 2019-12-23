Azerbaijan’s Deputy PM Ali Ahmadov votes in municipal elections

23 December 2019 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Executive Secretary - Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Ali Ahmadov has voted in the municipal elections, Trend reports Dec. 23.

Ahmadov cast his ballot at the sixth polling station of the 3rd constituency No. 17 in Yasamal district.

First deputy chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Ziyafat Asgarov also voted at this polling station.

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on Dec. 23.

From 08:00 (GMT +4), polling stations are open for voters in Azerbaijan.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies.

The voting will take place at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections will be monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared a non-working day in Azerbaijan.

