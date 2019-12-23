Panahov: All conditions created for voting of Azerbaijani citizens at municipal elections

23 December 2019 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The data of new generation IDs are read for the first time at the municipal elections underway in Azerbaijan, and, in this regard, everything has been done to prevent possible shortcomings, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Dec. 23.

The chairman noted that so far there have been no complaints regarding the application of new IDs.

Panahov added that the preparation of polling stations for holding the elections was carried out at the highest level.

The chairman emphasized that all conditions have been created at the municipal elections for Azerbaijani citizens’ voting in accordance with the Constitution.

Municipal elections are being held in Azerbaijan today, on Dec. 23.

From 08:00 (GMT +4), polling stations are open for voters in Azerbaijan.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities should be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections are being held on 118 constituencies.

The voting is taking place at 5,049 polling stations.

The municipal elections are monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

In connection with the municipal elections, December 23 has been declared day-off in Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey sign Tbilisi statement
Georgia 16:23
Georgia doubles car exports to Azerbaijan
Business 15:46
Deputy Chairman: Azerbaijan’s CEC received no complaints about municipal elections
Politics 15:40
26.88% of voters cast ballots in municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 15:00
Politics 15:34
Georgian PM: Georgia highly praises level of relations with Turkey
Georgia 15:06
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Tbilisi
Politics 14:58
Latest
Kazakh ventures to gain access to Alibaba, eBay
Business 16:28
Exports of Iran's Semnan province up by 62%
Business 16:28
Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey sign Tbilisi statement
Georgia 16:23
Large livestock complexes under construction in Turkmenistan
Construction 16:07
Georgia doubles car exports to Azerbaijan
Business 15:46
Deputy Chairman: Azerbaijan’s CEC received no complaints about municipal elections
Politics 15:40
26.88% of voters cast ballots in municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 15:00
Politics 15:34
Preliminary results of elections to Uzbekistan’s Parliament revealed
Uzbekistan 15:26
Two agricultural projects launched in Iran’s Bushehr province
Business 15:25