Highest, lowest voter turnout as of 15:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan’s municipal elections

23 December 2019 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The highest voter turnout in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 15:00 (GMT +4) was registered in the 52nd constituency in Guba district and it amounted to 33.9 percent, a source in the Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) said, Trend reports on Dec. 23.

The lowest voter turnout as of 15:00 was observed in the 37th Nizami (Ganja city) constituency No. 1. There, the voter turnout was 20.1 percent.

As of 15:00, slightly more than 1.3 million people (26.8 percent) out of 4.9 million voters took part in the voting.

