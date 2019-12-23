CEC reviews video footage shot at municipal elections in Azerbaijan

23 December 2019 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The video footage disseminated in social networks in connection with the municipal elections in Azerbaijan are being reviewed, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the meeting in Baku on Dec. 23, Trend reports.

"No one is entitled to interfere in the election process,” Panahov added. “If necessary, an appeal to the district election commission should be made. If applicants are not pleased with the decision of the commission, they may appeal to the CEC. All incidents will be thoroughly considered in accordance with to the Election Code."

