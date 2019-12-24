Deputy PM: Great responsibility, goal of serving people awaiting those elected to municipalities

24 December 2019 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Executive Secretary - Deputy Chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) expressed confidence that the YAP candidates, once again having received the majority of votes, will become winners in the municipal elections held in the country on Dec. 23, Trend reports.

"This confidence is primarily based on the policies successfully pursued by President Ilham Aliyev in the country, and on their results, highly praised by all. The objective basis of our election victories is the growing economy of Azerbaijan, the well-being of people, the changing and modernizing appearance of cities and villages, infrastructure projects, strengthening the army and other grandiose successes," Ali Ahmadov said.

Ali Ahmadov especially noted active participation of many thousands of YAP functionaries, in particular young volunteers, in the election campaign, and their dedication in the name of the victory.

"In the future, a great responsibility and the goal of serving the people are awaiting those elected to the municipalities. There is no doubt that the members of YAP, which will be represented in the municipalities, will duly fulfill their responsibilities, serve the people, strive to be worthy of the trust shown by the people. I congratulate all those elected to the municipalities and express gratitude to all members of the party for their active participation in the election campaign and for their dedication," the deputy prime minister said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
No appeals from journalists covering municipal elections in Azerbaijan at Press Council hotline
Politics 11:40
Constituencies with highest, lowest voter turnout in municipal elections in Azerbaijan disclosed
Politics 11:25
CEC chairman: Voting at all polling stations in municipal elections went fine
Politics 10:06
CEC: Data from all polling stations to arrive in coming hours
Politics 09:55
Azerbaijani CEC discloses results of municipal elections
Politics 23 December 21:02
CEC reviews video footage shot at municipal elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 23 December 20:56
Latest
Kazakhstan's economic growth to be good in 2020 - ministry
Business 12:12
UzAuto Motors launches 4 new car models in Uzbekistan
Business 12:05
Brazil hits record oil output of 3 mln bpd
Other News 12:02
Iran's budget deficit to be reduced by $9.5 B via preventing tax evasion
Business 12:02
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Russian minister of economic development (PHOTO)
Politics 11:58
Georgia puts up governmental residential buildings for auction
Business 11:56
Uzbekistan exempts 2,000 types of goods from customs duties
Business 11:49
Economic relations between Georgia, South Korea to become more active
Business 11:46
Turkmen gas concern extends tender to choose contractor for equipment inspection
Tenders 11:41