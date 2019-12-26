OSCE ODIHR recommends member states to send observers for parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) recommends OSCE member states to send observers for the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the organization.

Following an invitation from the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan to observe the 9 February 2020 early parliamentary elections, and in accordance with its mandate, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) undertook a Needs Assessment Mission (NAM) from 19 to 21 December 2019.

The NAM included Alexey Gromov, ODIHR Senior Election Adviser, and Radivoje Grujić, ODIHR Election Adviser. The ODIHR NAM was joined by Tim Knoblau, Programme and Administrative Officer of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The purpose of the mission was to assess the pre-election environment and the preparations for the elections.

Based on this assessment, the NAM recommends whether to deploy an ODIHR electionrelated activity for the forthcoming elections, and if so, what type of activity best meets the identified needs. Meetings were held with officials from state institutions and the election administration, as well as representatives of political parties, media, civil society and international community.

ODIHR NAM recommends the deployment of an Election Observation Mission (EOM) for the upcoming early parliamentary elections. In addition to a core team of experts, the ODIHR NAM recommends the secondment by OSCE participating States of 30 long-term observers to follow the electoral process countrywide, as well as 350 short-term observers for the observation of election day procedures. In line with the ODIHR’s standard methodology, the EOM would include a media monitoring element.

