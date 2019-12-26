CEC: Reps of 20 parties registered for participation in Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections

26 December 2019 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Twenty political parties have been registered for participation in the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan Feb. 9 next year, Trend reports Dec. 26.

A plenipotentiary representative of the Citizen and Development Party was registered at the meeting of the Central Election Commission on Dec. 26.

Previously, authorized representatives of 19 political parties, namely, the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), the Umid (Hope) Party, the Civic Solidarity Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Creation Party, the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan, the National Revival Movement Party, the National Independence Party, the Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, the Great Azerbaijan Party, the United Azerbaijan Party, Ana Veten (Motherland) Party, Takamul Party, Musavat Party, Azerbaijan Social Welfare Party, Vahdat Party, Party for Democratic Reforms, Azerbaijan Liberal Democratic Party, Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party and Modern Musavat Party were registered.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan discloses number of people elected to local municipalities
Politics 18:36
Azerbaijan’s capital Baku in anticipation of New Year (PHOTO)
Society 18:13
Secondary housing prices drop in Baku
Business 17:59
Azerbaijani president interviewed by Rossiya-24 TV channel (PHOTO)
Politics 17:59
Electricity import to decrease in Georgia in 2020
Oil&Gas 17:52
1,329 candidates apply for participation in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 17:51
Latest
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC to buy spare parts via tender
Tenders 18:55
Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos offers services to develop Asian, African regions
ICT 18:52
New livestock farm opens in Georgia
Business 18:42
KKR, AIMCo to buy 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink Pipeline
Oil&Gas 18:37
Azerbaijan discloses number of people elected to local municipalities
Politics 18:36
Export from Turkey’s Ankara, Istanbul to Turkmenistan exceeds $400M
Turkey 18:36
Georgian Oil & Gas Corporation announces results of 2019 and plans for 2020
Oil&Gas 18:28
Iran discloses funds allocated for implementation of power, water projects in Gilan province
Business 18:24
SOCAR reveals key plans for 2020
Oil&Gas 18:21