President Ilham Aliyev: Leading int’l sports organizations acknowledge Azerbaijan as sports country

Leading international sports organizations acknowledge Azerbaijan as a sports country, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Dec. 25 at a ceremony dedicated to sporting results of 2019, Trend reports.

“Our greatest achievement in the field of sports is the victory won in the last summer Olympic Games,” Ilham Aliyev said. “For the number of medals, Azerbaijan finished in 14th place on a global scale. This is a historic victory and it is not accidental, because at the European Games held in Baku a year earlier, in 2015, Azerbaijan finished in second place in the teams competition. Therefore, our success in the field of sports is by no means accidental. Consistent work is conceptually carried out, sport veterans are treated with attention and care, the state awards them.”

“Sport experts work in excellent conditions, all conditions are created for athletes,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “Good opportunities have been created for their training, for them to participate in international competitions and to perform well. Currently, we have 45 Olympic sports centers in the regions alone. This year, I attended the opening of a center in the city of Beylagan. Two Olympic sports centers are ready for opening – in Yardimli and Tartar districts. The construction of two more Olympic centers is ongoing – in Goranboy and Neftchala.”

“The design work of the Olympic Center in Yevlakh has been completed and I am sure that its construction will begin in the near future,” Ilham Aliyev added. “Thus, having commissioned modern sports facilities, we can say that we have created conditions for athletes in all our districts. This is both a great opportunity for young athletes to train in sports clubs and for residents of cities and regions to do sports.”

“I would recommend that all our citizens do sports,” said the Azerbaijani president. “And not just once a week or a month, but on a regular basis. This is very useful, and everyone will feel it in their lives. I hope we will achieve this, because in all other areas my recommendations are being implemented. You probably remember that during the opening of new hospitals and medical facilities in regional centers and villages, I have repeatedly addressed the same question, recommending that every citizen undergo medical examination once a year to find out what their condition is like.”

“If there are initial manifestations of a disease, people should undergo treatment immediately and be cured,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “After the establishment of modern medical centers meeting the highest international standards in all our cities and regions, there is more interest in this process. Then we started to do this in an organized manner. For several years now, having carried out extensive educational and awareness work, we have created opportunities for people to undergo free examination. This year, more than 5 million Azerbaijanis underwent free medical examination. If a citizen who has been examined has any kind of a disease, he is immediately prescribed treatment.”

“If there are no opportunities for this in the conditions of the district, they are sent to Baku, so people stay healthy,” the Azerbaijani president added. “We have achieved this, and I can say that Azerbaijan is probably one of a handful of countries where the state creates conditions for its citizens to undergo medical examination. I am sure that my recommendation for everyone to do sports, depending on their physical capabilities, will also be implemented. Then everyone will see how useful this is.”

“I also recommend that our prominent athletes, who have enhanced the country's sporting glory, actively participate in this educational work,” Ilham Aliyev said. “The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Olympic Committee, sports associations and clubs should contribute to the promotion of sports. As you know, on my initiative, we have long been creating public recreation areas. From this point of view, Baku, which is a city of parks and squares, is already in one of the leading places in the world. Notice how many public recreation areas have been created in Baku recently.”

“All traditional parks left over from the Soviet era have been reconstructed at the highest level. New parks have been created on the site of industrial enterprises that had fallen apart,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “They were supposed to operate but actually damaged our environment. Following this, on my instruction, the installation of outdoor sports facilities began in the parks. The “Landscaped Yard” program is currently being implemented. Dozens of yards have already been landscaped in Baku.”

“There are sports grounds, including various simulators there,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Anyone has the opportunity to do sports outdoors now. Children and adults play football and other games, work out on simulators. This should take on a massive scale. Then our nation will be healthy. Therefore, turning to prominent athletes, I urge them to engage in this work. Our media should step up their activities in this direction.”

“True, there are programs related to aerobics and other physical activity on some of our television channels,” the Azerbaijani president added. “These programs show people what sport they should engage in and what exercises to do at home. But I think that this is not enough. Sport should become widespread. Not because we want to win more medals although this is also important, but to ensure that our nation is healthy, not sick.”

“People doing sports, the athletes present here can see this in their own example,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Despite a very busy schedule, I regularly and continuously do sports. There is perhaps no-one in Azerbaijan working more than me, but I find still time for regular sports and see the benefits of this. This is why I recommend it. I am sure that, based on these recommendations of mine, concrete proposals will be submitted in the near future and a broad program related to the promotion of sports will be drawn up.”

