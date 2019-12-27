Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Kazakh counterpart

27 December 2019 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a plane crash near the city of Almaty," Ilham Aliyev said.

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and wish those injured recovery," the Azerbaijani president added.

"May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!"

