List of MP candidates of Azerbaijan’s ruling party has significant changes - YAP official

27 December 2019 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) a list of party candidates who will participate in early parliamentary elections Feb. 9, 2020, YAP Deputy Executive Secretary Siyavush Novruzov told Trend Dec. 27.

Novruzov noted that the party nominated candidates from 123 constituencies.

Two constituencies regarding which the YAP didn’t nominate its candidates are the third constituency in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Khankendi constituency, the YAP deputy executive secretary added.

Novruzov said that there are significant changes in the party list, adding that mainly young people are on the list.

The YAP deputy executive secretary added that if a party member nominates himself or herself in defiance of the YAP decision, that person will lose the party’s trust, and his or her actions will be contrary to the party’s policy.

