Azerbaijan’s ruling party reveals list of its MP candidates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has revealed a list of candidates who will participate in early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 next year in the country, Trend reports Dec. 27.

The list of the candidates approved at the party’s board meeting held Dec. 27 is as follows:

Vasif Talibov - Sharur-Sadarak constituency #1

Isa Habibbayli - Sharur constituency #2

Eldar Ibrahimov – Nakhchivan city constituency #4

Siyavush Novruzov - Shahbuz-Babak constituency #5

Ulviyye Hamzayeva - Julfa-Babak constituency #6

Jabi Guliyev - Ordubad-Julfa constituency #7

Kubra Aliyarlı - First Binagadi constituency #8

Kamaladdin Gafarov – Second Binagadi constituency #9

Anar Aliyev - Third Binagadi constituency #10

Aydin Huseynov - Garadagh constituency #11

Sabina Xasiyeva - Garadagh -Binagadi-Yasamal constituency #12

Rauf Aliyev - Khazar - Pirallahi constituency #13

Shafag Ahmadova - Khazar constituency #14

Rauf Naghiyev – First Yasamal constituency #15

Ilham Safarov – Second Yasamal constituency #16

Elnur Allahverdiyev – Third Yasamal constituency #17

Khudagulu Rzayev - Narimanov-Nizami constituency #18

Hikmet Mammadov – First Narimanov constituency #19

Nihad Allahyarli - Second Narimanov constituency #20

Malahat Ibrahimgizi – First Nasimi constituency #21

Sarraf Huseynov - Second Nasimi constituency #22

Elnur Rahimov - Nasimi-Sabail constituency #23

Elnur Mustafayev – First Nizami constituency #24

Sadagat Valiyeva - Second Nizami constituency #25

Afag Hajiyeva - First Sabunchu constituency #26

Aliabbas Salahzade - Second Sabunchu constituency #27

Khatira Jabbarova - Third Sabunchu constituency #28

Aytan Huseynova - Sabail constituency #29

Sevinj Fataliyeva – First Surakhani constituency #30

Nizamaddin Aghjayev – Second Surakhani constituency #31

Afat Hasanova - Third Surakhani constituency #32

Huseynbala Miralamov - First Khatai constituency #33

Mikhail Zabelin – Second Khatai constituency #34

Turan Aliyev - Third Khatai constituency #35

Kanan Rzayev – Fourth Khatai constituency #36

Parvin Karimzade – First Nizami (Ganja) constituency #37

Nagif Hamzayev – Second Nizami (Ganja) constituency #38

Jafarov Mushvig - First Kapaz (Ganja) constituency #39

Musa Guliyev – Second Kapaz (Ganja) constituency #40

Hijran Huseynova - First Sumgayit constituency #41

Tahir Mirkishili - Second Sumgayit constituency #42

Emin Hajiyev - Third Sumgayit constituency #43

Mushviq Mammadov - Sumgayit-Khizi constituency #44

Ogtay Asadov - Absheron constituency #45

Azar Guliyev - Shirvan constituency #46

Aydin Mirzazade - Mingachevir constituency #47

Ilham Məmmədov - Yevlakh constituency #48

Ali Huseynov - Yevlakh -Mingachevir constituency #49

Elman Mikayilov Absheron – Gobustan constituency #50

