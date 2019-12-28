Over 5.3 million notifications to be printed over parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

28 December 2019 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The text, form, quantity and rules of producing the notifications to inform voters about the places and time of voting during the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9, 2020 in Azerbaijan, have been approved, Trend reports Dec. 28.

The decision on the approval was made Dec. 28 at the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC).

It was noted that it is planned to print more than 5.3 million notifications for the elections.

Seventeen political parties in the country have nominated 293 candidates. The list of candidates also includes people nominated by initiative groups and those participating independently.

According to the CEC chairman, despite the fact that 20 authorized parties passed the registration stage, so far only 17 of them have nominated candidates.

The early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on Feb. 9, 2020.

