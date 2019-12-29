CEC: 1,808 people applied to participate in early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

29 December 2019 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

To date, 1,808 candidates have applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 next year in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports Dec. 29.

Panahov noted that 350 candidates were nominated by 18 political parties, 11 people were nominated by initiative groups and 1,447 people were self-nominees.

The chairman added that 1,348 candidacies have already been approved, and 1,142 of them have taken the signature lists; 159 people returned the lists and 27 of them have been registered, while 74 people called off their candidacies.

