New Year wishes from TREND News Agency

31 December 2019 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

Trend News Agency extends congratulations to its readers on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year!

The staff of Trend news agency wishes all of its readers joyful events in the coming year full of new success and good mood.

We wish Azerbaijan peace and further prosperity, success in the coming 2020!

As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said in his congratulatory letter on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of Azerbaijanis of the World, “Today, due to our independent domestic and foreign policy, growing international authority, economic, political and military power, the Azerbaijani state has entered a new stage in its development."

“Our country, the initiator and participant of many global transnational and regional projects, makes a significant contribution to the energy security of the world and has become an important transit and logistical center of the region.”

“Our rich natural resources and economic potential provide a reliable basis for further strengthening the geostrategic position of Azerbaijan, and we will continue a consistent policy in this direction,” reads the letter.

“The systemic reforms carried out in the socioeconomic, political and legal spheres and in public administration and the more active involvement of youth devoted to the ideals of national independence and possessing a modern worldview bring us ever closer to the set goals of strategic development,” said the president. “As a result of successful policies of the country, strong public and political stability and national-spiritual harmony have been ensured and the well-being of our citizens has significantly improved.”

