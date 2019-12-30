VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends concert program to mark Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, New Year at Int’l Mugham Center (PHOTO)

30 December 2019 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

Trend:

A concert program to mark the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year has been held at the International Mugham Center.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, renowned pianist Murad Huseynov performed works by Azerbaijani and European composers at the concert.

The event also featured famous pieces performed by Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade (tar player), Javad Taghizade (violin) and Seymur Hasansoy (accordion).

