Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva organizes another charity action (PHOTO)

31 December 2019 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

On the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, a national fairy-tale hero Jirtdan has delivered New Year gifts to children who live in the regions of Azerbaijan.

The New Year gifts were handed to little residents of Khizi, Guba, Shabran, Yevlakh, Astara, Lerik, Aghjabadi, Shaki, Lankaran, Masalli, Zagatala, Balakan, Ujar, Zardab districts to the accompaniment of the music. The holiday gifts were distributed by lovely fairy-tale hero Jirtdan and the children were entertained by hilarious animators.

