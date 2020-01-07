557 candidates for early parliamentary election registered in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As many as 2,330 people have applied for participation in the early parliamentary election in Azerbaijan to be held Feb. 9, said the head of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov at a meeting of CEC on Jan. 7, Trend reports.

Panahov said that the candidacies of 2,203 people have been approved.

“As many as 2,075 of them have received the signatory lists, 874 returned those lists and 557 have been registered,” Panahov noted.

