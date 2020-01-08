Azerbaijani CEC chairman gives recommendations to parliamentary candidates

8 January 2020 19:32 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The parliamentary candidates must submit signatory lists to the district election commissions on time to participate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9 in Azerbaijan, head of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting on Jan. 8, Trend reports.

“The deadline for submitting documents to the district election commissions for registration of candidates is expiring,” Panahov said.

“We want all candidates to return their signatory lists to the district election commissions on time,” the CEC chairman added. “Two days are left before the deadline. The process will be completed at 18:00 (GMT+4) on January 10. The documents will be further considered and appropriate decisions on the registration of candidates will be made.”

As many as 2,381 people have applied for participation in the early parliamentary election, and 2,149 of them have received the signatory lists, 1,041 returned those lists and 617 have been registered.

