Azerbaijan discloses number of MP candidates registered for early parliamentary election

9 January 2020 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

As many as 2,416 people have applied for participation in the early parliamentary election in Azerbaijan to be held Feb. 9, Chairman of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting on Jan. 9, Trend reports.

Panahov said that the candidacies of 2,305 people have already been approved.

“As many as 2,193 of them have received the signatory lists, 1,255 returned those lists and 689 have been registered,” head of CEC added.

"Among the registered candidates, 227 people were nominated by 20 political parties," Panahov said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
CEC: Pre-election campaigning in Azerbaijan should begin no earlier than set date
Politics 18:43
Apartment insurance algorithm in Azerbaijan explained
Finance 18:29
WB: GDP growth in Azerbaijan related to continuation of domestic reforms
Finance 17:52
Samad Seyidov: Radical opposition lies saying EU refuses to send observers to Azerbaijan
Politics 17:15
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan has become one of leading countries in world in energy field
Politics 17:13
Baku Stock Exchange approves draft budget
Finance 17:05
Latest
Georgian government looks for new investor for construction of Anaklia port
Construction 19:05
Passenger transportation by air in Turkey slightly decreases
Turkey 19:00
New logistics center under construction in Turkey
Turkey 18:52
Baku Stock Exchange announces number of transactions
Finance 18:49
Turkey-Georgia trade growing
Turkey 18:46
CEC: Pre-election campaigning in Azerbaijan should begin no earlier than set date
Politics 18:43
Iran able to sell volume of oil envisaged in budget
Oil&Gas 18:39
Apartment insurance algorithm in Azerbaijan explained
Finance 18:29
Branch of National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company opens tender for repair
Tenders 18:29