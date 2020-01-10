MFA talks European Parliament's statement regarding parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

10 January 2020 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

In connection with the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, Azerbaijan'a parliament sent invitation letters to the parliamentary delegations and the Parliamentary Assemblies of which Azerbaijan is a member, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend.

Abdullayeva was commenting on the message that the European Parliament will not be sending an observer mission to Azerbaijan for the parliamentary elections.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also sent letters to the OSCE Bureau for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, the OSCE, the CIS, GUAM, the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and other international and regional organizations," Abdullayeva said.

According to her, the Azerbaijani side sent an appeal to observe the parliamentary elections mainly to those organizations of which it is a member and participant.

"Specifically, with regard to the information provided by the European Parliament (EP), I would like to emphasize that it is absolutely incorrect to consider this information circulated by the European Parliament as refusal of this structure to observe the elections", Abdullayeva said.

She explained that Azerbaijan does not have any obligations to the European Parliament.

Abdullayeva said the information was provided in accordance with the procedural rules of the European Parliament, that is, it means that members of the European Parliament can personally attend and observe the elections, where the EP will not participate as an observer.

"I would like to note that in order to ensure transparency on the eve of all elections, the Central Election Commission regularly provides information on the registration of observers", Abdullayeva said.

