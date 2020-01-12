Azerbaijan's CEC cancels decision of district electoral commission of Sumgayit

12 January 2020 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has canceled the decision of the Sumgayit First District Electoral Commission (DEC) No. 41, Trend reports referring to the CEC.

The appeal of Murad Rahimli, who is being nominated as an MP from the Sumgayit First Electoral District, was considered at a meeting of the CEC on Jan. 11.

A CEC member Gabil Orujov said that the Sumgayit First District Electoral Commission No. 41 did not register Rahimli’s candidacy due to a problem with signature lists.

The CEC, having canceled the decision of the DEC, registered Murad Rahimli's candidacy.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

