Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan, Guyana exchange congratulatory letters

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Guyana Karen Cummings had an exchange of letters of congratulation on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Trend reports Jan. 15 referring to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In his letter, Mammadyarov conveyed his congratulations to his counterpart Cummings on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Guyana.

The minister noted that the cooperation based on the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding between the two nations opened new opportunities to further advance the bilateral relations.

Mammadyarov expressed his appreciation for the valuable support of Guyana to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, cemented by the related UNSC resolutions.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister expressed his confidence that both sides will continue joint efforts based on shared interests and common values towards the achievement of the full potential of multifaceted cooperation.

From her side, Foreign Minister of Guyana Karen Cummings congratulated the government and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Guyana and Azerbaijan.

In her letter, Cummings mentioned the cordial relations between the two nations that rooted in common values and shared vision for the pursuit of the prosperity of the Azerbaijani people.

Minister Cummings stressed the growth of friendship over 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Guyana and Azerbaijan on Jan. 9, 1995.

The minister highlighted the deepening of bilateral collaboration between the two nations for the issues of mutual interest to be addressed by the international system, including climate change and UN reform issues.

In the end, Foreign Minister Cummings reiterated her interest in further growth of bilateral relations in the years ahead.

