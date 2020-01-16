Bryza: Azerbaijan to become even stronger after parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan will become even stronger after the parliamentary elections, Senior fellow of the Atlantic Council, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza said, Trend reports referring to"Election 2020" Independent Media Center established by Azerbaijan's CEC on Jan. 16.

The decision of dissolving the parliament to promote and attract fresh ideas into the reform process is commendable, Bryza added.

This is an extremely stimulating process and an exemplary moment, the former ambassador said.

Bryza added that the attention of the world community will be focused on the elections in Azerbaijan.

The former ambassador thinks that the reforms which are carried out in Azerbaijan will give a new impetus to the comprehensive development of the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news