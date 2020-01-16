Bryza: Azerbaijan to become even stronger after parliamentary elections

16 January 2020 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan will become even stronger after the parliamentary elections, Senior fellow of the Atlantic Council, former US ambassador to Azerbaijan Matthew Bryza said, Trend reports referring to"Election 2020" Independent Media Center established by Azerbaijan's CEC on Jan. 16.

The decision of dissolving the parliament to promote and attract fresh ideas into the reform process is commendable, Bryza added.

This is an extremely stimulating process and an exemplary moment, the former ambassador said.

Bryza added that the attention of the world community will be focused on the elections in Azerbaijan.

The former ambassador thinks that the reforms which are carried out in Azerbaijan will give a new impetus to the comprehensive development of the country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
IFC reveals priorities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in 2020
Finance 16:38
IFC-Azerbaijan cooperation in figures
Finance 16:33
Russia to send big delegation to observe parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:58
OSCE reveals composition of long-term observation mission in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:24
Analyst: Ukraine, Azerbaijan co-op has huge potential
Politics 15:22
Precinct election commissions in Azerbaijan provide voters with absentee ballots
Politics 15:19
Latest
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy load block
Tenders 17:28
Volkswagen CEO says carmaker faces same fate as Nokia without urgent reforms
Europe 17:22
Branch of Russian Tatneft extends tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 17:20
Turkey, Kyrgyzstan trade increases
Turkey 17:10
Turkey - Russia trade increases
Turkey 17:07
New export destinations for Iranian fishing products revealed
Business 17:02
Tesla says it plans to open China design and research center
US 16:39
IFC reveals priorities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in 2020
Finance 16:38
Switzerland returns confiscated money to Turkmenistan
Finance 16:34