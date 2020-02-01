Azerbaijani CEC terminates powers of party representative involved in elections

1 February 2020 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani CEC terminates powers of party representative involved in parliamentary elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

One of the representatives of the party was deprived of powers in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Feb. 1 referring to the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC).

The appeal of the Modern Musavat party was considered during the meeting and a decision was made to terminate the powers of Nargiz Naghiyeva, registered as one of the plenipotentiary representatives of the party.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

