Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to chairman of People's Republic of China

1 February 2020 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to Chairman of People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of people as a result of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in your country,” President Aliyev said.

“I highly appreciate the steps taken by the government of China and the perseverance shown by the people of China in order to prevent the spread of epidemic and human casualties,” the Azerbaijani president said. “I believe that under your leadership the People's Republic of China will decently cope with this disaster.”

“You can rest assured that even in these temporary tough times, the people of Azerbaijan stand in solidarity with the friendly people of China, and we are ready to provide any assistance,” President Aliyev said.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who died of the disease and wish those infected the swiftest possible recovery,” the Azerbaijani president said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Minister: Some Azerbaijani students prefer to stay in China
Society 16:28
Azerbaijan’s CEC reveals number of observers accredited for parliamentary elections
Politics 16:06
Azerbaijani CEC instructs district election commissions
Politics 15:51
Azerbaijani CEC terminates powers of party representative involved in elections
Politics 15:24
Plane evacuating citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkey from China flies out from Mongolia
Society 15:21
Azerbaijan's AFB Bank increases volume of consumer loans
Finance 14:58
Latest
New plant comissioned in Iran's Semnan province
Business 17:06
Iran to suspend import of two products
Business 16:37
Minister: Some Azerbaijani students prefer to stay in China
Society 16:28
Azerbaijan’s CEC reveals number of observers accredited for parliamentary elections
Politics 16:06
Azerbaijani CEC instructs district election commissions
Politics 15:51
Iran discloses number of new enterprises in Tehran province
Business 15:43
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company announces tender to buy pumps
Tenders 15:33
Azerbaijani CEC terminates powers of party representative involved in elections
Politics 15:24
Plane evacuating citizens of Azerbaijan, Turkey from China flies out from Mongolia
Society 15:21