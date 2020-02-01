Foreign Ministry: Health condition of Azerbaijani citizens evacuated from China - satisfactory

1 February 2020 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani and Turkish citizens were evacuated in a plane belonging to Turkey from Wuhan, China on February 1 in the spirit of fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in accordance with the decision of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

“In this regard, Azerbaijan expresses appreciation to fraternal Turkey,” the ministry said, Trend reports on Feb. 1. “This also testifies to the brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey.”

"Before the departure, the evacuated Azerbaijani citizens underwent a medical check-up, their health condition is satisfactory,” the ministry said. “Azerbaijani citizens will be quarantined in Turkey for two weeks and then will return to Azerbaijan.”

“Azerbaijan also expresses gratitude to the Chinese government for the assistance and support rendered to Azerbaijani citizens and expresses solidarity in these difficult days with China and friendly Chinese people,” the ministry said.

