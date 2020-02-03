New polling stations created in Azerbaijan

3 February 2020 20:27 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

New polling stations have been created in the structures of the constituencies of some districts in connection with the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections, Trend reports referring to "Election 2020" Independent Media Center established by Azerbaijan's CEC on Feb. 3.

The polling station # 57 (in a town on the territory of Sumgayit station in Absheron district, in the building of the secondary school in Khal village of Gubadli district), the polling station #58 (in the Gobu Park 2 residential complex in Garadagh district, in the building of the full secondary school #20 of Zangilan district) and the polling station #59 (in the new town in Kurdakhani settlement in Sabunchu district, in the building of the secondary school #7 of Shusha district) were created as part of Zangilan-Gubadli constituency #125.

At the same time, a new polling station #78 (in the ceremonial building of the IDP camp in the 12th microdistrict of Sumgait city) and #77 (on the territory of Sumgait station in Absheron district, in the building of the secondary school in Khal village, Gubadli district) were created in the structure of the Jabrayil-Gubadli constituency #120.

The parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani president presents “Heydar Aliyev” Order to Polad Bulbuloghlu (PHOTO)
Politics 20:41
Active pre-election campaign in Khankendi constituency underway in Azerbaijan
Politics 19:53
Azerbaijani president signs order to award “Heydar Aliyev” Order to Polad Bulbuloghlu
Politics 18:36
Azerbaijani president congratulates president of Sri Lanka
Politics 18:34
Number of mortgage loans increases in Azerbaijan
Finance 18:33
Facebook remains leader among social networks in Azerbaijan
ICT 18:19
Latest
Iranian minister: Coronavirus affects oil market
Oil&Gas 20:55
Azerbaijani president presents “Heydar Aliyev” Order to Polad Bulbuloghlu (PHOTO)
Politics 20:41
Iranian agriculture minister talks situation with food security
Business 20:15
Iran to send plane to China to return Iranian students
Iran 19:55
Active pre-election campaign in Khankendi constituency underway in Azerbaijan
Politics 19:53
Iran discloses number of licenses issued for projects in East Azerbaijan province
Business 19:39
Georgian Green Resorts company to begin new project in coastal Kobuleti
Business 19:38
Uzbekistan increases production of fruits, vegetables
Business 19:28
Iranian minister: Offshore operations be completed on South Pars gas field
Oil&Gas 19:27