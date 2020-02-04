Period for issuing ballots to district election commissions ends in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The period for the issuance of ballots by Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) to district election commissions as part of early parliamentary elections to be held in the country ended on Feb. 4, Trend reports.

The ballots should be issued to district election commissions no later than five days before the start of elections, that is, Feb. 4, 2020.

The process of creating polling stations in military units, prisons and pre-trial detention facilities also ended on Feb. 4.

The early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

