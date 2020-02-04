Azerbaijani president presents “Heydar Aliyev” Order to Polad Bulbuloghlu (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on Feb. 3 at 20:41)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has handed the "Heydar Aliyev" Order to Polad Bulbuloglu for his outstanding contribution to the development of Azerbaijani culture and long-term fruitful public and political activities.

Congratulating Polad Bulbuloglu on his birthday, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Mr. Bulbuloglu, I want to congratulate you on the upcoming birthday. Looking at you, one would never say that you are 75 years old. You are always young, vigorous and energetic. You are an outstanding master, an outstanding composer, an outstanding performer. You have made a great contribution to the development of Azerbaijani culture. I can say that you have left a special and unique mark on the musical culture of Azerbaijan. You are one of the prominent composers not only on the scale of Azerbaijan, but also I think globally. A clear confirmation of this is the fact that your songs live on. Although some of the songs were composed 40 to 50 years ago, they are still loved. These are immortal songs, valuable examples of Azerbaijan’s music fund. As you know, I, too, have always been a fan of your talent and still listen to these immortal songs performed by you. You are one of a handful of musicians performing only your own songs. No-one can perform these songs like you – with such soul and skill. It is no coincidence that you won all-union love back in Soviet times. Everywhere in the Soviet Union you were greeted with great warmth and love, as you were one of the brightest stars on Soviet stage.

Today you are making a great contribution to the development of Azerbaijani culture. You were born in the family of great Bulbul. The upbringing on the basis of Azerbaijani values which you received in the family had a strong influence on you, of course. You bear the national spirit, national dignity and perseverance. As someone who knows you well, I can say this with full responsibility. Throughout your life, you have carried out activities in art, life and politics that are worthy of the name of your father. From the very beginning of your activities, you introduced yourself as Polad Bulbuloglu, and this is tremendous responsibility because with this name and with your activities you continue the great responsibility of the family, the work of the great and brilliant Bulbul. This is truly a great responsibility, and you have made great strides in this honorable mission.

At the same time, you have achieved great success in public service. They are in evidence today. Over the years, in the most difficult years for our culture, you have done a lot as the Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan. Glory to Allah, Azerbaijan is a developing country today. We have great financial opportunities. But when you headed the Ministry of Culture, we did not have financial opportunities. Of course, the country was faced such global issues that sometimes there was not enough money for culture. You have managed to preserve the achievements we made over the years and develop them.

For many years, you have represented Azerbaijan in Russia, one of the world's superpowers, with great dignity. I know that the interests of Azerbaijan are above everything for you. During the meetings held over the years, I once again became convinced that a very correct decision was made, and you have achieved tremendous success as the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia. You have played a great role in the development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

You are well aware that great leader Heydar Aliyev has always paid great attention to you, your activity. Zarifa Aliyeva was also attentive to you. You have been to our home many times, so we have known each other for over 40 years. You have always been a very dear person to us - my parents and myself. Therefore, I must specifically note that I am very pleased to meet with you today, on the eve of your birthday, and congratulate you. Your activity is highly appreciated by the state. You have received several prestigious state awards of Azerbaijan, but the highest among them, the highest order is the "Heydar Aliyev" Order. By my instruction, you are being awarded the Order of "Heydar Aliyev" today. Please allow me to present this Order to you.

Х Х Х

The head of state presented the "Heydar Aliyev" Order to Polad Bulbuloglu.

Х Х Х

Polad Bulbuloglu: It is a great honor. Thank you very much, Mr. President, thank you! This is a great honor, thank you very much! You know that the name of Heydar Aliyev is very dear to me. Thank you very much, Mr. President, I am moved. You quite rightly noted that working at the most difficult time for Azerbaijan, for our country for 10 years, working with Heydar Aliyev was a great school for me as minister and as civil servant in general. I often recall those years, those meetings. It was difficult, but despite this, our great leader always paid attention to culture. These days, we conducted our rehearsals at the Philharmonic Hall. Our main conductor arrived from Moscow. I recalled and said that during repairs of the Philharmonic Hall the great leader was interested in everything, right down to the chairs. He enquired what they would be like, what color they would be. He was very attentive. You are absolutely right. Even when there was no money, his attention to me personally, to culture as a whole and to cultural figures was most valuable. Art workers knew that Mr. President was very attentive to them. And you, continuing the path of your father, have done a lot for Azerbaijan. I am in Baku, in Azerbaijan now. Visitors come here, and believe me that everyone admires the city, these new streets, buildings – old Baku has been preserved. All this is thanks to your attention and attention of Mehriban Aliyeva. I want to express my deep appreciation to you. But, Mr. President, this is a very high reward for me, very high.

President Ilham Aliyev: You deserve it.

Polad Bulbuloglu: Your words are historic. I am very pleased. You have thus given my 75th birthday and the work done over all these years the highest assessment. It is very difficult for me to speak. Thank you very much. I am grateful!

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much.

