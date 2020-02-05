Azerbaijani president allocates funds for construction of road in Balakan

5 February 2020 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order regarding measures to construct Yevlakh-Zagatala-the state border with Georgia (155 km)-Gullar-Tulu-Talalar-Sharif-Ajiligbina-Gaysa highway in Balakan district.

Under the presidential order, 17.6 million manat will be allocated to the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency for the construction of the road connecting seven residential areas with a total population of 30,000 people.

