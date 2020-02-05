Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.5

Trend:

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Baghdad Amreyev, the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on a number of issues on the agenda of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to be held in Baku on 6 February 2020.

At the meeting the sides also discussed the other issues related to the activities of the Turkic Council.

