Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO)

5 February 2020 22:03 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.5

Trend:

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Baghdad Amreyev, the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on a number of issues on the agenda of the Extraordinary Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to be held in Baku on 6 February 2020.

At the meeting the sides also discussed the other issues related to the activities of the Turkic Council.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO)
  • Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO)
  • Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO)
  • Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO)
Related news
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs discuss possible next steps to resolve Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 January 21:05
Meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs starts in Geneva
Politics 29 January 15:15
Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
Politics 28 January 22:50
Date, place of next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs revealed
Politics 27 January 12:15
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to visit region
Politics 17 January 12:38
Timeframe for holding another meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs disclosed
Politics 17 January 12:25
Latest
Azerbaijan supports peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue
Politics 21:42
Plane catches fire after veering off runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport (VIDEO)
Turkey 21:15
Military attaches of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski (PHOTO)
Politics 20:57
Iran discloses funds saved by Bandar Imam Petrochemical Complex
Oil&Gas 20:37
Area of irrigated land increases in Georgia
Business 20:28
Number of drilled oil, gas wells in Iran disclosed
Oil&Gas 20:15
Denmark exports medicines to Iran
Business 19:41
Azerbaijan to export cars to CIS, Middle Eastern and African countries
Economy 19:37
Details about new company in Georgian aviation market revealed
Transport 19:27