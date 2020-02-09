Long-term OSCE Observer: Conditions created polling stations in Azerbaijan meet the Electoral Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

We have held an observation at a number of polling stations and all conditions created meet the Electoral Code, Long Term OSCE Observer Ingo Buettner told Trend.

The observer said the information on the election process, as well on the work during the election day will be sent to Election Observation Mission in Azerbaijan where the final result will be concluded.

Buettner added that on Jan. 14, 2020, he met with representatives of the Central Election Commission (CEC), media and other organizations in Nakhchivan and got acquainted with conditions created for fair and transparent elections.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

The CEC Secretariat Information Center will inform about the voting process, as well as preliminary data as of 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00 (GMT+4).

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations will operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

There are 5,329,460 registered voters in the country, and 340,689 internally displaced people can vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are observing the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls are conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.