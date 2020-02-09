CEC talks voter turnout in Azerbaijani parliamentary elections as of 17:00
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The voter turnout in the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections has amounted to 44.84 percent (2,389,754 voters) out of 5,329,461 voters as of 17:00 (GMT+4), Farid Orujov, head of the Elections Information Center of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC), told reporters on Feb. 9, Trend reports.
The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.
Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.
The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.
Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.
