Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
Trend:
On February 9, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the head of state on the victory of the New Azerbaijan Party, headed by President Ilham Aliyev, at the parliamentary elections and wished the new parliament success in its activities.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.
The heads of state expressed their confidence that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue successfully developing in all areas. The presidents made a decision to continue new contacts in the near future.
